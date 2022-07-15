Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Calvin Harris is debuting some new music, and he’s joined by three of music’s most popular artists for his new single “Stay With Me”.

The Scottish DJ’s latest finds him collaborating with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell, with a new music video released on the same day as the single.

“Stay With Me” marks the third single from Harris’ upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, set for release on Aug. 5.

READ MORE: Calvin Harris Reveals He ‘Died’ And Had His Heart Restarted In 2014

In addition to “Stay With Me”, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will feature previously released singles “Potion”, featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, in addition to special guests including Offset, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, 21 Savage, Normani, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Charlie Puth and more.

In late June, Harris took to Twitter to share the “guest list” for the forthcoming LP.