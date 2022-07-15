Click to share this via email

Andrew Garfield is set to star as Richard Branson in the upcoming series “Hot Air”.

According to Deadline sources, the six-part show will be directed by David Leitch for Universal International Studios and is based on the book Dirty Tricks by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory.

The series will tell the story of Branson and his journey to success with Virgin Airways.

The now-billionaire launched Virgin Atlantic back in 1984 with one leased airplane, and the rest is history.

Garfield, who is reportedly taking on the lead role, just received his first Emmy nomination for the FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven”.

He recently spoke to ET Canada about filming the show, revealing how he found a way to unwind in Canada by jumping into the very cold Lake Louise.

See more in the clip below.