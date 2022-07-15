Click to share this via email

A phone call came in at the most inopportune time for British man.

As People reports, Queen Elizabeth II paid a surprise visit on Friday, July 15 to the Thames Hospice, where she and daughter Princess Anne greeted cancer patients and their families.

After the Queen shook hands with patient Pat White, she was then introduced to White’s husband.

Queen Elizabeth II meets patient Pat White during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP)

As she shakes his hand, at that precise moment his phone beings ringing. Flustered, he fumbles in his pocket to pull out his phone and quickly end the call while the Queen looks on.

The Queen, however, appeared to take it all in stride, even briefly joking to White about her husband’s ringing phone.