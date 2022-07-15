A phone call came in at the most inopportune time for British man.
As People reports, Queen Elizabeth II paid a surprise visit on Friday, July 15 to the Thames Hospice, where she and daughter Princess Anne greeted cancer patients and their families.
After the Queen shook hands with patient Pat White, she was then introduced to White’s husband.
As she shakes his hand, at that precise moment his phone beings ringing. Flustered, he fumbles in his pocket to pull out his phone and quickly end the call while the Queen looks on.
The Queen, however, appeared to take it all in stride, even briefly joking to White about her husband’s ringing phone.
During her visit to formally open the Thames Hospice in Maidenhead the Queen chatted to cancer patient Pat White, whose husband's phone rang as they were being introduced. pic.twitter.com/QbrofgYx44
— PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) July 15, 2022