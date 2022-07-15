Nigella Lawson doesn’t think cooking shows have to be mean.

The celebrity chef, who has joined the Australian cooking game show “My Kitchen Rules” as a judge, insisted there’s “never a need to be mean” about other people’s cooking skills.

“I don’t like that at all. I think it’s counterproductive,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly, according to the Daily Mail.

Lawson went on, “It makes people at home feel inhibited about cooking too, because they have this persecutory voice in their heads. I couldn’t be part of a program like that.

“It doesn’t mean to say you’re not honest, but there’s never a need to be mean.”

Lawson has been busy Down Under recently, announcing back in April:

It’s official! Am very exited to say that I’m shortly back in Australia to be on @mykitchenrules. And, if I may borrow an Australian term, I’m stoked! pic.twitter.com/t8atenyjTl — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 23, 2022

A synopsis for the Aussie show reads, “Contestants compete amongst one another as they prepare a three-course meal designed to impress their fellow contestants and esteemed judges and thereby eventually bring home the grand prize.”

Lawson previously said in a statement, “Going to restaurants can be a treat, but for me, the true story of food is told through the cooking we do at home.

“So, to have the chance to champion home cooks and be given the intimate privilege of being invited into people’s homes to eat their food fills me with gratitude and excitement in equal measure!”