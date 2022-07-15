Tom Arnold is getting back into shape.

In a post last week on Instagram, the 63-year-old showed off the results of his recent effort to lose weight and get fit after suffering a mini-stroke in January.

Today I’m celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January,” he wrote.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Arnold opened up about his stroke and how it prompted him to get healthier.

“It all started in January. I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black as if there was a curtain coming down over my eye,” he said.

“I had a mini-stroke. I checked into the hospital for the 24-hour stroke protocol,” Arnold continued. “As a 63-year-old single father of a 9 and 6-year-old, it was scary. On top of all this, I had massive organ failure two years ago. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care.”

Since taking on a personal trainer, Arnold has gone from 285 pounds all the way down to 210 pounds.

Though he admits he’d “like to lose a little more,” Arnold says he’s “happy” and feels “great” with his results so far.

“I’m in touch with my body. I used to only look at my face in the mirror. Now, I deal with it,” he said.