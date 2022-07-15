Neve Campbell won’t be in the upcoming “Scream” sequel after walking away due to a salary dispute, but she’s revealing that her character was originally set to appear.

During a panel at the Mad Monster Party Arizona horror convention, as reported by Comic Book Resources, Campbell addressed “Scream 6”.

“There were plans for Sidney, and they are no longer, unfortunately,” she said of her character, Sidney Prescott, who was at the centre of “Scream” and its first four sequels.

“I’m sure they’ll make a good movie,” she added diplomatically.

Last month, Campbell revealed that she was unable to reach a deal to appear in “Scream 6”, choosing to walk away from the movie instead of accept a salary she felt was inadequate.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next ‘Scream’ film,” Campbell said in a statement to ET.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’,” she added. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”