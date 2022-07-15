Beyoncé has always been proud of her curves.

The hitmaker starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2002 flick “Austin Powers In Goldmember”. However, she wasn’t happy with her portrait in a poster for the movie.

The film’s makeup artist Kate Biscoe told Vulture, “When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie,” Variety reported.

“He showed it to her, like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘What’s the matter?’ And she says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me.’ Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’”

Briscoe added, “She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’ He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”

Producer John Lyons told the publication how Beyoncé had a “really tough physical regimen and diet” to get in shape for the film, eating around 1,200 calories a day.

“[Beyoncé’s team were] keenly aware of the expectations that both the music business and Hollywood frequently have for how young, beautiful women should look and were smart about making those ideas work to their ends,” Lyons recalled.

Hair department head Candy Walken said of the first day the superstar turned up on set, “We all just stood there and our mouths dropped open.

“She became this incredible light. She was 19 years old and had such command of that stage when she stepped onto it. None of us really knew why they’d chosen her for this character, and then we understood.”