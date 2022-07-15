Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022.

Tiger Woods got emotional on Friday after failing to advance to the next round of the British Open.

Woods, 46, was seen wiping away tears on the 18th fairway at St. Andrews in Scotland as he received a rousing ovation from the crowd. Woods had prioritized his British Open bid, skipping last month’s U.S. Open, as he continued to recover from a February 2021 car crash that left him with a severe leg injury.

Listen to the crowd as an emotional @TigerWoods makes his way down the 18th at St Andrews. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bEIAKIA8UY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

Though the legendary golfer may return to The Open, it’s less likely that he will see another Open at St. Andrew’s — a fact that he says led him to become emotional on the course.

“I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods, who’s previously won two British Opens at St. Andrew’s, said after leaving the green. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

On Twitter, he added, “Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love.”

He continued, “I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list.”

Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. pic.twitter.com/VHD93MfeSl — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 15, 2022

Woods’ failure to advance in this year’s Open was owed to a his disastrous showing on Thursday, shooting 75 before finally finishing at 9-over-par.