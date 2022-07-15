Latto’s newest single is coming in with plenty of controversy.

On Friday, the rapper released her song “P*ssy”, along with a very cat-filled music video to match.

READ MORE: Busy Philipps Arrested At Roe V. Wade Protest Outside The Supreme Court

The track was announced earlier this week, with Latto tweeting out a reference to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and constitutional abortion protections.

But some people online questioned using those current events to promote her new single.

Latto responded, “I took my frustrations to the booth like a RAPPER.”

She also revealed that she is donating proceeds from the single and told critics, “shut yo fake woke a** up.”

READ MORE: Howard Stern Says He Probably Has To Run For President After Roe V Wade Ruling, Asks Bradley Cooper To Be His Vice

She later tweeted another defence against accusations that she was “capitalizing” off the Roe decision.