Ryan Reynolds is once again on the receiving end of some hilarious trolling from wife Blake Lively.

This time, Lively is targeting a new ad featuring Reynolds hawking his Mint Mobile wireless carrier.

In the commercial, Reynolds shares the news about Mint Mobile’s new family plan, when a woman strolls in.

“You’re not my wife,” Reynolds tells the woman, who responds, “No, I just stand in for her on set during the boring stuff.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lively shared the video while including some comments of her own.

“Darling, if you charge more, you could afford me. Sorry, [love] Your real wife,” she wrote.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Then, in another segment of the ad in which Reynolds says Mint Mobile is “revolutionizing” family plans, Lively joked, “@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionize the couch when you sleep on it tonight!!”

Blake Lively/Instagram

In a previous Mint Mobile ad, Reynolds also managed to land in the doghouse for some “air quotes” he used when referring to Lively’s sister, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actor Robyn Lively, as “family.”