Lizzo is sharing more details about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright.

The “About Damn Time” singer, aka Melissa Jefferson, stopped by “The Breakfast Club” on Friday to talk about her new album and also about her now Instagram-official boo.

“I have the most genuine people around me,” the singer, 34, said. “They don’t give a s–t about ‘Lizzo’ with the chain on. They care about ‘Melissa’, and everyone I’m close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that’s important.”

Turning to boyfriend Wright, Lizzo added, “Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends.” She continued, “It hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Lizzo and Wright made their red carpet premiere as a couple on June 3.

The hitmaker attributes her relationship with Wright with saving her life in the sense that, had it not been for their romance, she would have gone to a very different and darker place in life. “I think ‘saving your life’ doesn’t always me you was about to die and somebody saved you,” she explained. “Saving your life can also mean, your life was headed in one direction and now it’s going in this direction which is a much better healthier, safer, happier place because of love.”

“I think I was going towards a really lonely, anxious place in my life, especially after becoming a celebrity,” she added.

Back in April, Lizzo told Andy Cohen that her celebrity is “not even a factor” in her and Wright’s relationship.