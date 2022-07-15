Megan Thee Stallion and Eryka Badu recently co-headlined the Gurtenfestival music festival in Switzerland, and experienced an unusual crossover onstage.

The “Hot Girl Summer” singer was in the midst of her performance when she invited Badu — who had performed earlier — onstage to join her.

This led to a moment that surprised the audience and Megan, when Badu began twerking along to “Kitty Kat”.

“When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Megan wrote in the caption of a video of the twerking that she posted on Instagram.

“I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland,” she marvelled. “Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.”