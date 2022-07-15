Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her big baby news with her “Selling Sunset” co-stars.

The reality TV personality, 34, shared her maternal joy at a “girls lunch” with Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald and Chelsea Lazkani on Thursday, just one day after announcing that she and husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, are expecting their first child together.

“So obviously I’m just so excited that the news is finally out and I don’t have to hide it anymore with sweatshirts tied around my waist and big t-shirts,” Heather said in an Instagram story she posted while on her way to meet “some of my besties from ‘Selling Sunset.'”

She added, “I cannot wait to celebrate with the girls and catch up with them. I just miss them all so much.”

Heather later posted a photo from the lunch on her story with the caption, “such a fun girls lunch.”

Fellow “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause posted more pics of the group’s lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel on her Instagram account.

“Ladies who lunch 🥰🥰HUGE congrats to @heatherraeyoung,” she wrote alongside multiple photos from the outing. “We were all dying to paw her cute baby bump! 🥰♥️ #SellingSunset #BossBabes.”

Heather and Tarek were surprised by their pregnancy, which they learned about after an unsuccessful IVF attempt.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

She continued, “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The couple — who met in 2019 and married in fall of 2021 — didn’t always plan to have kids together. Tarek has two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall and Heather says she was happy being what she described as “a bonus mom.”

“When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together,” Heather told PEOPLE. “I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

For his part, Tarek is “so excited” to be having another child. “I’m just obsessed with my kids,” he said. “They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake.”

Heather credits Tarek being “such a good dad” as “another reason why I wanted to create something with him.” She added, “Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he’s just so obsessed with them. And he’s such a doting, amazing dad. I can’t wait to see him with our baby.”

The couple are due early next year. They are currently filming their new HGTV documentary-series, “The Flipping El Moussas.”