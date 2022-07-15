Hailie Jade is opening up about what it was like growing up as the daughter of rap superstar Eminem.

Jade, 26, talked about her childhood on the first episode of her and friend Brittany Ednie’s new podcast “Just a Little Shady,” which dropped Friday.

Friends since a young age, Jade and Ednie shared that they didn’t realize that certain parts of their childhood surrounded by celebrity and affluence weren’t normal until much later in life. “I remember going on [Eminem’s tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now,” Ednie said. “[B]ut at the time felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn’t know any better.”

“We were in a normal public school,” Jade added, providing further context. “We never thought anything was different. We had so many normal experiences, that when something like that happened, I thought everybody else does that too.”

She continued, “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.'”

Another surreal moment that the pair recalled from their childhood was when Eminem gave the girls a VIP trip to Disney World while he was in Florida working, providing them with princess dresses and a limo to transport them to the theme park. Jade says she was “so happy and so excited” at the time but, looking back, feels she didn’t appreciate it enough.

