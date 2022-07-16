(13024041q) English musician, singer-songwriter, composer and co-founder of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, performed a sold out show at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto Roger Waters in concert at ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto, Canada - 08 Jul 2022

Roger Waters had some thoughts to share about two of Toronto’s most popular musical artists.

The former Pink Floyd frontman was interviewed by the Globe and Mail‘s Brad Wheeler about his two Toronto shows, and was told that his concert at Scotiabank Arena “wasn’t the biggest in town that night” because The Weeknd had been scheduled to play Rogers Centre.

“But the Weeknd was cancelled,” said Waters of The Weeknd’s show, which was postponed due to the Rogers outage. “And my show was for two nights. I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him.”

The 78-year-old rocker, currently in the midst of his This Is Not a Drill tour, clarified his comments.

“I’m not trying to make a personal attack,” he explained. “I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”