Justin Trudeau debuted a new look this week, trading the long hair and beard he’s sported for the past few years for a close-cropped haircut with clean-shaven face.

Trudeau’s new haircut was on display on Friday, July 15 when he spoke with children during a visit to Chelsea, Quebec.

The Canadian PM’s new ‘do, however, immediately invited comparisons to another similar look: the iconic bowl cut sported by Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) in “Dumb and Dumber.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Everett Collection/CPImages
The similarity became the subject of much joking on Twitter; however, the spelling abilities of many Twitter users leave much to be desired, resulting in “Jim Carey” trending.