Justin Trudeau debuted a new look this week, trading the long hair and beard he’s sported for the past few years for a close-cropped haircut with clean-shaven face.

Trudeau’s new haircut was on display on Friday, July 15 when he spoke with children during a visit to Chelsea, Quebec.

The Canadian PM’s new ‘do, however, immediately invited comparisons to another similar look: the iconic bowl cut sported by Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) in “Dumb and Dumber.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Everett Collection/CPImages

The similarity became the subject of much joking on Twitter; however, the spelling abilities of many Twitter users leave much to be desired, resulting in “Jim Carey” trending.

LOL I was wondering why Dumb and Dumber, and Jim Carey were trending!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MFnFuavEvt — Nicole_in_AB "Fringe Minority" (@NicoleinAB21) July 15, 2022

I like how Jim Carrey is trending on Twitter Canada because Justin Trudeau got a haircut and folks are saying it looks like Jim’s character from Dumb and Dumber, but yet they’re spelling his name incorrectly (“Carey”). pic.twitter.com/RPrlzjPCRV — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) July 16, 2022

A LOT of idiots trying to act smart by saying the PM looks dumb and like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber, except they now look like idiots because they apparently can't take 2 seconds to get the spelling right and are calling him Jim Carey — Chris Keith he/him (@maxflyte) July 16, 2022

Bahahah he looks like Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber! How suiting! https://t.co/aOAINLWoVE — Mrs.L✌🏻🖕🇨🇦 (@lenigirl2016) July 15, 2022