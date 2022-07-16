Terrence Howard claims that he’s reinvented the field of physics, cracking the so-called “theory of everything” in order to create a new hydrogen-based technology with world-changing capabilities.

As Vice reports, the former “Empire” star recently gave a speech while visiting the African nation of Uganda,

“I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry,” Howard declared of his understanding of a theory that eluded both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

“We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, super symmetry,” Howard continued.

READ MORE: Terrence Howard Gives Awkward Interview On The Emmys Red Carpet

Howard, as Vice points out, studied engineering at Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute, but never graduated.

According to Howard, this new technology — a proprietary drone system he calls the Lynchpin — will allow him to clean up the ocean while also defending Uganda from exploitation.

“The Lynchpins are now able to behave as a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world,” Howard added.

VIDEO: I want to develop a New Hydrogen technology in Uganda. The main purpose of the project would be to defend the sovereignty of the country as far as technology is concerned – @terrencehoward #UBCUpdates pic.twitter.com/CFkr8Fhkmk — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) July 13, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Howard has made wild scientific claims. During a red carpet interview at the 2019 Emmy Awards, he insisted that he had made some groundbreaking mathematical discoveries.

“I spent 37 years pretending to be people so people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing when I’ve actually made some discoveries in my own personal life with science that Pythagoras was searching for,” Howard said. “I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for for 10,000 years. So… why would I continue, ya know… walking on water for tips… when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world to?”