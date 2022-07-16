LeBron James is not leaving any ambiguity about his feeling for the Boston Celtics and their notoriously combative fans.

During the latest edition of “The Shop”, the L.A. Lakers power forward was speaking with Maverick Carter when the subject of the Celtics came up.

“Why do you hate Boston?” Carter asked.

READ MORE: LeBron James Said He Would Question Returning To U.S. If He Were In Brittney Griner’s Situation

“Cause they racist as f**k,” James replied.

“They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f**k, I’ve been dealing with it my whole life,” James added. “I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f**k they want to say.”

He continued by bringing up an ugly incident during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, when, as James was walking into the locker room, a Celtics fan poured a drink on him.

READ MORE: LeBron James Is First Active NBA Player To Become A Billionaire

“I mean, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game,” James recalled.

“It’s the only place in the NBA in America where you go and they have, like shirts that say ‘F**k LeBron.'” noted Carter.

James concurred. “There was like a ‘F**k LBJ’ t-shirt,” James said with a laugh. “I believe they sold it at the f**king team shop.”