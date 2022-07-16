Click to share this via email

Bruce Willis is making a return to the scene of his most iconic film.

As Deadline reports, a video that the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted to Instagram, begins with a black-and-white image of Willis atop the Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, gazing at the view.

Fox Plaza, of course, was used for exterior shots of Nakatomi Plaza in “Die Hard”, in which Willis played terrorist-fighting cop John McClane.

Interspersed throughout are clips from the movie, with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s rendition of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” serving as musical accompaniment.

A poignant moment comes courtesy of a “Die Hard” clip in which McClane says, “I promise I will never even think about going up in a tall building again.”

Earlier this year, the actor’s family announced that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts cognitive abilities.