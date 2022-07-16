Axl Rose is dedicating Guns N’ Roses‘ tour to the late Taylor Hawkins.

On Saturday, the musician capped off the band’s European tour with a note on Twitter, where he thanked fans for their support and paid tribute to Hawkins.

“We’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” Rose wrote in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away in March. “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who love him.”

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Welcomes Surprise Guest Axl Rose To Stagecoach Set For Guns N’ Roses Classics

Rose took time to address the European tour’s obstacles, thanking “everyone in London for being understanding of r challenges and apologize again to r fans in Scotland for having to postpone r performance there,” after the band cancelled their Glasgow gig earlier this month due to illness and “dr’s orders.”

Elsewhere in his update, Rose thanked Carrie Underwood for joining the band onstage during their London gigs, joking, “At least someone could sing.”

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts To Include Special Guests Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher And Others

He also thanked “everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man [Vladimir Putin] with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life.”

Guns N’ Roses’ tour will resume in September in South America before heading to Mexico, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.