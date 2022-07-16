Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds is wishing Will Ferrell a happy 55th birthday.

The actor, known for his hilarious social media posts, took to TikTok on Saturday to create a video in honour of Ferrell’s special day.

READ MORE: Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over Mint Mobile Ad Featuring Stand-In Wife

The clips sees Reynolds listening to the melodic symphony of the Spanish track “Por Ti Volaré“, featured in the iconic “Step Brothers” scene where Ferrell’s character, Brennan Huff, sings the song himself while his stepbrother, Dale Doback (John C. Reilly), plays the drums.

The message, “Happy Birthday, Will Ferrell!!!” is displayed overtop of the footage of Reynolds making a series of funny facial expressions.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham & Will Ferrell Enjoy The Wrexham AFC Match At Wembley Stadium

The “Free Guy” actor “put [in] maximum effort” for the clip, as one fan noted in the comment section, while many applauded Reynolds for the “clever song choice.”

Check out the commemorative video below.