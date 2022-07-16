Jamie Chung is making the most of her husband Bryan Greenberg’s recovery in the hospital, after the actor shared that he had appendicitis.

On Saturday, the actress, 39, took fans on a trip to the hospital as she documented her journey to visit Greenberg, 44, on Instagram. Chung posted a video to the “Married with Children” theme song, “Love and Marriage”, which sees her riding a ferry to the hospital and pointing to windows where Greenberg was located within the health care institution.

The clip even features footage of Greenberg’s perspective from his room- Chung waving on the ferry- and a glimpse of the “One Tree Hill” alum covered in a blanket while walking the hospital’s hallways.

Overtop the footage, Chung wrote: “LOVE: Bringing your husband soup and clean clothes because he’s recovering in the hospital. Ferry ride to the hospital. Ready [or] not @bryangreenberg here I come!”

In another part of the Instagram Reel, the “Misfits” actress writes, “MARRIAGE: Letting your wife sleep in your bed because she’s tired from the journey,” as she’s seen napping in his hospital bed.

In the video, Chung revealed that the couple should be at “@belmondcapjuluca on a beach eating lunch,” hinting that the two had planned a vacation at the luxury hotel in Anguilla. “Instead @bryangreenberg is on a liquid diet,” she shared, “No solids allowed! At least he’s safe and on the mend.”

“Love and Marriage. Jokes aside, Bryan’s on the mend!” Chung captioned the post.

Greenberg also appears to be making the most of his recovery. He uploaded a video of himself “working laps” as he walked around the hospital. “Looking for someone to race. Nobody wants this smoke,” he captioned his Instagram Story.

Chung and Greenberg have been married since 2015. They welcomed their first kids-twin boys– last fall in October 2021.