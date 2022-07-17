Click to share this via email

Bryan Cranston has entertained millions as an actor, and now he’s taking his talents to the baseball diamond.

On Saturday night, Cranston stole the show while playing in the MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game, alongside such fellow celebs as JoJo Siwa, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez and more.

Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cranston proved to be a standout for his antics during the game, held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, things got off to a rough start during a pre-game batting practice, when Cranston was struck in the chest by a ball hit by actor Anthony Ramos of “In the Heights” and dropped to his knees.

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston Explains Why He Shut Down Fan In Viral Mic-Drop Moment

In video of the incident, a voice can be heard asking Cranston if he wants a shot of tequila. “Might have to, yeah,” Cranston responds.

Before the celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium, Anthony Ramos was taking BP in the batting cage. @BryanCranston was pitching and he took a comebacker off the chest! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/7OOMOtxgm8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 17, 2022

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston later said of his injury. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Cranston was struck out by a pitch that appeared to be inside and took umbrage at the umpire’s call.

“It was inside,” Cranston yelled, kicking dirt toward the ump. “You’re stealing the game from us!”

Bryan Cranston kicks dirt on the umpire after he calls a ball a strike 🤣🤣🤣🤣@UmpJob pic.twitter.com/UKv3rrLYVF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 17, 2022

Simmons stepped between Cranston and the umpire to de-escalate the confrontation.

Cranston exited and then returned, carrying a bucket of bubble gum that he proceeded to dump on the umpire, who then ejected him from the game.

Twitter shared highlights from Cranston during the game.

Bryan Cranston is Willem Dafoe as Robin Williams in Jumanji pic.twitter.com/QZDAgpnPCK — Chris is? (@cokes311) July 17, 2022

bryan cranston walking up to the breaking bad thing might be the hardest i’ve laughed all year pic.twitter.com/dnGlrKnFtl — Brennan 🐧 (@BayAreaBrennan) July 17, 2022

Bryan Cranston and Guillermo getting ready for the celebrity softball game. #Dodgers #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/9xY0ONgHTb — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 16, 2022