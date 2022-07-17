Chris Evans is single — a status he says he’s looking to change.

During a recent interview with Shondaland to promote his new Netflix movie “The Gray Man”, Evans was asked whether there was anything he was as “laser-focused” on in real life to the extent that his character in the movie is obsessed with tracking down the fugitive spy played by co-star Ryan Gosling.

“Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus — you know what? We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer,” Evans responded.

“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” Evans candidly continued.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” he explained. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Evans’ last public relationship was with actress Jenny Slate, whom he dated from 2016 until 2018.