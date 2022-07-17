John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have gotten married for the second time.
On Friday, July 15, the WWE icon and his bride held a wedding ceremony in the Vancouver Club, 21 months after they were married in Florida.
In a photo obtained by TMZ, Cena and Shariatzadeh — who met in Vancouver while he filmed the 2019 comedy “Playing with Fire” — are seen walking up the steps of the posh members-only club in downtown Vancouver.
Cena was seen sporting a navy blue suit while Shariatzadeh wore a white open-back gown.
At the premiere of “Playing with Fire” in 2019, a year before their October 2020 wedding, Cena gushed about his bride-to-be in an interview with ET.
“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena declared. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special,” he said.