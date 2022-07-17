John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have gotten married for the second time.

On Friday, July 15, the WWE icon and his bride held a wedding ceremony in the Vancouver Club, 21 months after they were married in Florida.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Cena and Shariatzadeh — who met in Vancouver while he filmed the 2019 comedy “Playing with Fire” — are seen walking up the steps of the posh members-only club in downtown Vancouver.

Cena was seen sporting a navy blue suit while Shariatzadeh wore a white open-back gown.

At the premiere of “Playing with Fire” in 2019, a year before their October 2020 wedding, Cena gushed about his bride-to-be in an interview with ET.

