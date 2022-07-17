Get ready for a steamy, sleazy look into the music industry courtesy of “The Weeknd”.

On Sunday, HBO unveiled its first look at “The Idol”, the upcoming series co-created by the “Blinding Lights” singer and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. Amy Seimetz (“The Girlfriend Experience”, “Atlanta”) directs all six episodes in the first season.

The series focuses on an emerging pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who falls in with a charismatic cult leader (played by The Weeknd, using his real name, Abel Tesfaye), and the first official teaser for the show is chock-full of sex, drugs… and more sex and drugs.

READ MORE: The Weeknd To Star In New HBO Cult Series ‘The Idol’

The series, notes HBO’s press release, “set against the backdrop of the music industry, centres on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us ‘The Idol’, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” said HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi in a statement.

A premiere date for the show hasn’t been set, but the teaser promises that “The Idol” is “coming soon.”