Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears are apparently repairing the rift in their relationship.

The relationship between the “Toxic” singer and her mom had been strained in recent months, accusing her mother last year of being the mastermind behind her controversial conservatorship.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea… She secretly ruined my life,” Spears wrote in a November 2021 social media post that she deleted soon after.

However, Spears is now singing a very different tune.

In a post she shared on Instagram, featuring a photo of Selena Gomez, thanking her for being among the attendees at her recent wedding to Sam Asghari.

In a P.S., Spears added, “My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding’ … she said all she wanted for me was to be happy !!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you.”

Gomez responded in a comment, writing, “I’m speechless. Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world! 💕”

Earlier, Spears posted a quote reading, “Gonna lay under the tree to remind my family that I am a gift.”

As ET reported, her mother shared comments praising her daughter.

“You were the first baby girl of the three of us! We all saw you as a precious gift!” Lynne wrote in a comment.

“Aunt Sandra sooo wanted a little girl! Then came Laura Lynne!” Lynne continued, referring to her late sister, Sandra Covington, and Sandra’s daughter, Laura Lynne.

“My sister and I so enjoyed having you two and sometimes in the same crib!” she added. “You have always and will always be my gift!”