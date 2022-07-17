Craig Robinson cancelled his Saturday night performance at a North Carolina comedy club after an armed gunman stormed into the venue and demanded everyone leave before opening fire.

Billboard reports that the star of such series as “The Office” and new Showcase comedy “Killing It” was scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 16 at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Prior to Robinson taking to the stage, however, the gunman entered the club and waved around a loaded gun, resulting in the staff and about 50 customers quickly evacuating (Robinson, who was still backstage, was also evacuated).

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement released on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Suspect discharges firearm inside Uptown business https://t.co/26a5qhvnA8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 17, 2022

Robinson subsequently took to Instagram, where he shared a video explaining he’d been taken to the nearby Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, where Big Time Rush was in the midst of a concert.

“I’m safe. I’m cool. I was in the green room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’” he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

He later issued a statement thanking the comedy club’s staff “for getting us to safety quickly” and the Charlotte police for its “swift action apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.”

He concluded by writing, “Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”