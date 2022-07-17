Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Aimee Hauer are stepping onto the red carpet together for the very first time.

The pair made their big debut as a couple while attending the Friendly House LA Comedy Benefit held on Saturday, July 16 at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Shares Rare Photos Of 21-Year-Old Son Blake

O’Donnell hosted the event, which raised funds for the Friendly House addiction treatment center in Los Angeles. Comedian Kathy Griffin was among the other stars in attendance.

Back in June, O’Donnell shared her first Instagram post with Hauer in honour of Pride Month.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell And New Girlfriend Aimee Go Instagram Official On First Day Of Pride Month

The actress was previously married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2005 and to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015.