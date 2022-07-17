“Glee” actor Blake Jenner was arrested and charged with DUI in the Burbank, California area last Saturday.
The incident occurred after the 29-year-old star allegedly failed to stop at a red light, according to TMZ.
READ MORE: Darren Criss And Jane Lynch Have A Mini ‘Glee’ Reunion On ‘The View’
A police safety check discovered that he was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit. Jenner is reportedly scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Jenner is best known for playing Ryder Lynn in the musical TV series “Glee”.
READ MORE: Jane Lynch Weighs In On ‘Glee’ Co-Star Lea Michele Taking Over ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Role
He also guest-starred in episodes of CW’s “Supergirl” alongside ex-wife Melissa Benoist.