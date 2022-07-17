Click to share this via email

“Glee” actor Blake Jenner was arrested and charged with DUI in the Burbank, California area last Saturday.

The incident occurred after the 29-year-old star allegedly failed to stop at a red light, according to TMZ.

A police safety check discovered that he was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit. Jenner is reportedly scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Jenner is best known for playing Ryder Lynn in the musical TV series “Glee”.

He also guest-starred in episodes of CW’s “Supergirl” alongside ex-wife Melissa Benoist.