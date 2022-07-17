Will fans soon start referring to Jennifer Lopez as “JFleck” instead of JLo?

That may be the case, according to BuzzFeed News reporter David Mack, who has obtained the marriage certificate of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and shared it on Twitter.

According to the certificate, from Nevada’s Clark County (which is home to Las Vegas, where the couple reportedly wed), Lopez will be taking Affleck’s surname, with the “new name” field filled out as “Affleck, Jennifer.”

While reps for the couple have yet to officially confirm reports that they got married, a source told ET that the knot has been tied.

“Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well,” the source said.

“They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level,” the source added. “Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn’t have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing.”