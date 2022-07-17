Lupita Nyong’o is embracing her incredible summer body.
The “Black Panther” star took to Instagram on Sunday, July 17 to share some side-by-side bikini snaps from her vacation in Italy.
“From Summer Body to Pasta Body in one week,” wrote the Oscar-winner, who has been enjoying some of the delicious local cuisine.
“I love them both,” she added.
Both photos see Nyong’o smiling confidently, while wearing the same leopard-print bikini.
Nyong’o also attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show in Rome last week.