Lupita Nyong’o is embracing her incredible summer body.

The “Black Panther” star took to Instagram on Sunday, July 17 to share some side-by-side bikini snaps from her vacation in Italy.

“From Summer Body to Pasta Body in one week,” wrote the Oscar-winner, who has been enjoying some of the delicious local cuisine.

“I love them both,” she added.

Both photos see Nyong’o smiling confidently, while wearing the same leopard-print bikini.

Nyong’o also attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show in Rome last week.