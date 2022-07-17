Click to share this via email

Nicole Williams is sharing her baby joy with the world.

The Canadian model and “WAGS” star proudly showcased her growing bump while hitting the catwalk on the Sports Illustrated runway during Miami Swim Week.

Larry English and Nicole Williams. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Williams, 34, is married to NFL player Larry English, who also stepped onto the runway to give the bump a sweet kiss.

The couple met in 2011 and wed six years later in Laguna Beach.

Kim Kardashian was among those who shared well wishes, writing, “Congrats Nik!!!!”