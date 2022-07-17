Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her Las Vegas wedding.

The music superstar exchanged vows with Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel over the weekend.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote the singer, in a new On The JLo post.

Telling readers that the wedding was “exactly what we wanted,” Lopez continued, “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple read their vows with “the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet.”

“It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” gushed Lopez. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Describing the nuptials as the “best night of our lives,” she added, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

TMZ was first to report the news, with the wedding coming just three months after Lopez announced Affleck popped the question — for the second time in their relationship — and asked her to marry him.