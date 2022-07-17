JoJo Siwa is “so excited” she no longer has to hide that her former “Dancing With The Stars” pro, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, is pregnant with her first child.

“Oh my God. I’m so excited. I’m so excited that the world finally knows,” Siwa told ET Canada during her batting practice at the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball Game. “That was the hardest freaking secret to keep. I’m so happy for her and her little baby. I’m literally going to be an auntie and I just can’t wait.”

Johnson announced that her “biggest dream” came true in an Instagram post over the weekend, sharing that the baby will be born in January.

“My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel,” she captioned her Instagram announcement.

Though the world just began celebrating the news, Siwa learned of Johnson’s pregnancy in a very different way.

“She came over and I had to pause filming for my show, ‘JoJo Goes’, and she’s like, ‘I need to talk to you.’ So I go out to her car and she gives me a box and… Oh, she’s probably going to want to post this herself. I shouldn’t spoil it, but she video’d it so you will see it,” Siwa teased.

Now that Siwa has been declared an “auntie,” she already has an idea of what she’ll be gifting the Chmerkovskies once the baby is born.

“Clothing, clothing, clothing, clothing, and sequins because Jenna loaves sequins, she hates sequins, so all the sequins,” Siwa said.

Until then, Siwa was busy hitting baseballs at Dodgers Stadium as she participated in MLB’s All Star Celebrity Softball Game.

“We’re taking it very seriously. I got my baseball pants, my socks, my cleats. I got my hat from my tour. We’re ready,” she added. “I gotta swing strong. I gotta have passion and then it’s going to be good.”