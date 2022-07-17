Tamra Judge has taken to social media to slam her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex Wives Club” co-star, Jill Zarin.

The spat began after Zarin shared a video in which she appeared to confirm that Judge would be returning for “RHOC” season 17.

Jill Zarin accidentally confirms Tamra Judge is returning for #RHOC S17 🍊#RHUGT2 Source of video – @iHeartMarlo_ pic.twitter.com/o0pbqjHOum — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) July 16, 2022

“Tamra’s coming back and my friend [Vicki Gunvalson’s] not happy,” said the reality star, in a since deleted Instagram Live.

Neither Bravo nor Judge have confirmed the rumours.

Responding to the clip, Judge wrote, “Go f**k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b***h!”

In a follow-up video posted later in the day, Judge said, “Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest b***h I’ve ever met.”

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Zarin also posted another video response to the feud.

“I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event and I use an expression often, ‘Breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me and I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that,” she explained.

“I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing. I just repeated the news that was already printed.”

Zarin added, “So I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today calling me ‘A thirsty bitch.’ Thirsty about what? I’m so happy for you. You wanted this and I’m happy for you. Why is there any animosity? Anyway, we’re going to have to straighten that one out but congratulations anyway, and only wish the best for everybody.”