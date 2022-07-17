Click to share this via email

Cardi B is making a big splash for her daughter’s fourth birthday.

The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram to share photos of the mermaid-themed bash that she threw for Kulture’s special day.

“I got your back, your front and sides…..BIG 4,” wrote the proud mom in her caption.

The snaps show Kulture in her mermaid costume, having fun with her friends and posing with mom, Cardi, dad, Offset, and her little brother, Wave.

Cardi also got into the spirit of things by wearing her own glamorous mermaid costume along with a bright-pink wig.

The lavish event featured women dressed in mermaid costumes swimming in the pool, as well as a giant octopus.