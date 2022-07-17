Click to share this via email

Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek stole the spotlight while teaming up for dinner in London this weekend.

The friends stepped out at Amazonico restaurant in Central London, where they caught the attention of some very excited diners.

Hayek took to Instagram to share clips of Cruise being swarmed by people who wanted selfies and photographs with the “Top Gun: Maverick” star.

The pair were also joined by Hayek’s husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

After finishing their meal, the group were met by even more punters waiting outside to get a glimpse of the stars.

Cruise produced the 2006 movie “Ask the Dust”, starring Hayek and Colin Farrell