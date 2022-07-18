Linda Evangelista has returned to the modelling world after a fat-reduction procedure left her “permanently deformed.”

The Canadian model shared a photograph from her new collaboration with Fendi. It appears that the gig with the designer fashion house was the first modelling job Evangelista has taken since opening up about her CoolSculpting nightmare last fall.

READ MORE: Linda Evangelista Kept Fat-Freezing Trauma From Her Son: ‘I Should Not Be A Burden To My Child’

In the caption of her Saturday post, Evangelista shared that “on September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi” as well as commemorate the “two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear.”

The 57-year-old model added that she is “so grateful” to each crew member involved in the project.

In September 2021, in an emotional Instagram post, Evangelista explained that the reason she’d been absent from modelling recently was because she’d been “brutally disfigured.”

READ MORE: Linda Evangelista Insists She’s ‘Not Going To Hide Anymore’ After Being Left ‘Permanently Deformed’ Due To Cosmetic Procedure

That same month, she filed a lawsuit suing CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages, claiming that she was unable to work since undergoing seven sessions in a dermatologist’s office between August 2015 to February 2016.

As Evangelista’s legal case proceeds, the model is trying to reclaim her life by prevailing optimism, in hopes that, by sharing her trauma, those suffering from similar occurrences will find comfort.