Few things make Drew Barrymore happier than rainfall.

On Sunday, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” posted an incredibly joyful video to Instagram.

Letting out a big laugh, Barrymore shouts, “Whenever you can, go out in the rain, do not miss the opportunity!”

Fans were loving Barrymore’s excitement about the rain, including Paris Hilton, who commented with a heart eyes emoji.

Barrymore has posted about her love of stepping out into the rain before, sharing a video of herself soaking wet as recently as May.

“If it’s raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain, don’t miss the opportunity,” she said at that time.

Tune in to “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.