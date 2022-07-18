Click to share this via email

An animated Shaquille O’Neal returned to Tomorrowland with a bang.

Ahead of his music set as DJ Diesel at the annual Belgian electronic dance music festival, O’Neal was spotted getting ready for his gig by first experiencing the festival from within the crowd.

In a video, shot by photojournalist Adam Glyn, the NBA legend bops his head before fully immersing himself in the music as he begins jumping up and down.

This isn’t the first time Shaq’s been spotted moshing. During the 2019 EDM event, the celebrity DJ walked offstage to join the mosh pit during his Tomorrowland set.

O’Neal hit the Belgian festival stage on Saturday. Tomorrowland 2022 kicked off Friday, July 15, and closes Sunday, July 31.