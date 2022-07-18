Limp Bizkit have been forced to postpone their U.K. and European tour dates over concerns for frontman Fred Durst’s health.

The lead vocalist was advised by his doctor to take an “immediate break” from touring after receiving “unexpected” test results.

The rap-metal band broke the news on Instagram: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour.”

The statement continued, “We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

The post also included a link to the band’s website, directing fans to watch a video statement from Durst, explaining that he underwent physical testing to prepare for the upcoming tour, in which he learned that he needed to pull out, in order to do further testing.

“This was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry,” Durst apologized in the video. “I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible.”

The rapper expressed gratitude “to everyone who was going to take time out of their busy lives and come and see Limp Bizkit perform this summer.” He then thanked fans for their ongoing support: “We do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet.”

Durst stressed that he’d be back soon, telling fans that “everything’s going to be okay” and that he’s “already working on something to make it up to everyone in the U.K. and all over Europe.”

Limp Bizkit were scheduled to kick off the U.K. and European leg of their “Still Sucks” tour in September.