David Crosby doesn’t mince words, even with fans.

Over the weekend, a fan on Twitter shared a portrait he’d made of the Canadian singer, tagging him in the post so that he’d see it.

But the fan likely didn’t anticipate Crosby’s reaction to his sweet message.

“That is the weirdest painting of me,” the musician said in a quote tweet, adding, “Don’t quit your day job.”

That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen …..don’t quit your day job …… https://t.co/3USbW4Qt7a — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 16, 2022

Many responded that they liked the painting, including actress Patricia Arquette, whose tweeted, “It reminds me of stained glass.”

Others took Crosby to task for his unfriendly reaction to the artist.

David Crosby's shitty attitude towards a fan who took time to create a piece of fan art highlights a very real issue, that many people in similar positions as him don't care about hurting others. Don't let a decrepit voice like his stop you from sharing your authentic selves. — Damien Gerard (@damientgerard) July 18, 2022

This is the weirdest reaction to a fan trying to do something nice I have ever seen. …don’t quit your day job, David Crosby… but maybe stop being an unkind schmuck on Twitter https://t.co/Lmkt4MkLEe — Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) July 17, 2022

Even “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter took to Twitter to criticize Crosby.

Life is too short to be mean to strangers online. Go outside and look at some trees. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 17, 2022

Also a good option. https://t.co/8kFsHEsGM5 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 17, 2022

The backlash continued on Twitter, with fans making jokes at Crosby’s expense.

Since David Crosby didn’t like his painting I got him something else. pic.twitter.com/CHeYqlewUs — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) July 17, 2022

I drew iconic musician David Crosby. I spent a lot of time on this one. I would love to share it with him, but am too shy.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/j0prJrHC9P — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) July 18, 2022

Dear David Crosby,I drew a picture of you pic.twitter.com/W50Yn797XA — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) July 18, 2022

David Crosby heartlessly crushes an adoring fan who did a portrait of Crosby by telling the fan not to quit his day job. I'm thinking art contest. Do a Crosby portrait & send it his way. Make it fun. Be creative. You don't need to be an artist. In fact, it's better if you're not. https://t.co/98I6mjnkqe — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) July 17, 2022