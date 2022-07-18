David Crosby doesn’t mince words, even with fans.

Over the weekend, a fan on Twitter shared a portrait he’d made of the Canadian singer, tagging him in the post so that he’d see it.

But the fan likely didn’t anticipate Crosby’s reaction to his sweet message.

“That is the weirdest painting of me,” the musician said in a quote tweet, adding, “Don’t quit your day job.”

Many responded that they liked the painting, including actress Patricia Arquette, whose tweeted, “It reminds me of stained glass.”

Others took Crosby to task for his unfriendly reaction to the artist.

Even “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter took to Twitter to criticize Crosby.

The backlash continued on Twitter, with fans making jokes at Crosby’s expense.