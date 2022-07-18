Click to share this via email

Bruce Springsteen is a grandfather!

The legendary musician is a first-time grandparent, earning the title after his youngest son Sam, 28, and his partner recently welcomed daughter Lily Harper Springsteen.

Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, 68, revealed that she and Bruce, 72, are now grandparents in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, she shared a photo of their son Sam and his partner embracing in front of a stroller, captioning the post, “_walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen.”

Patti also posted an adorable close-up of baby Lily wearing a pink hat and two pink bear-themed mittens.

“That is some big time good news Grandma,” commented Amy Aiello Lofgren, wife of E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofren.

Former E Street Band member and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello congratulated the new grandparents while Jill Vedder, wife of Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder, wrote, “Congrats!!! She is beautiful !!”

“Love the name .. we are quite fond of the ‘Harper’ part since we have a Harper too,” she added, referencing the couple’s teenage daughter.

Bruce and Patti are also parents to Evan, 31, and Jessica, 30.