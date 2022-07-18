Prince Harry reportedly once lost his cool in a big way at the paparazzi.

According to the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex had a “violent outburst” after seeing a photographer hiding in the bushes at a wedding he attended in 2017.

In excerpts published by The Times of London, it’s reported that Harry was attending the wedding of his friend Tom Inskip, with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, in Montego Bay.

The book claims the royal “became incandescent” when he spotted the photographer in the bushes near the villa he was sharing with Markle during the trip.

Harry’s friends also reportedly blamed Markle for the outburst, as Harry had had his privacy violated by paparazzi many times over the years, and found his reaction this time surprising.

They apparently said they were “suspicious” of the “Suits” actress.

Harry and Meghan have had a testy relationship with the paparazzi, including filing lawsuits against them for violating their privacy.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” Harry said in an official statement in October 2019.