Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends,” a source told People magazine.

Although the couple’s wedding ceremony, held over the weekend at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, was “exactly what [they] wanted,” it’s said the couple will host a larger wedding celebration.

As for a honeymoon, the newlyweds “don’t have [one] planned yet,” the source shared. “Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

“Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben,” the source added. “She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot after announcing their engagement in April. They rekindled their romance last year after previously dating in the early 2000s.