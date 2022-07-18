Steven Spielberg is making his debut in the world of music.

The renowned director has lent his talents for Marcus Mumford’s new single “Cannibal” — his first time ever directing a music video.

Mumford shared the news on Twitter with some behind-the-scenes photos.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 — Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” the musician revealed. “Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

The video begins with a close-up of Mumford’s face as he begins strumming his guitar and singing the song’s melancholic lyrics. The camera then pulls out slowly, revealing the large empty stage in what looks like an auditorium. As the music picks up again, the camera zooms in for an intimate shot of the artist’s face.

“Cannibal” is out now. Mumford’s upcoming solo album Self-Titled will come out on Sept. 16.