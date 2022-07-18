Pitta putta!

“Only Murders in the Building” fans just got the music video they’ve been clamouring for all week.

In the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, Steve Martin’s character, TV actor Charles Haden-Church, was revealed to have released a “hit” song in the summer of 1989.

READ MORE: ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Is Looking For New Evidence In Season 2 Trailer

Titled “Angel in Flip Flops”, the song went all the way to No. 83 on the German pop charts, but was overshadowed by the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Now, that song, which was Martin and Kirker Butler and produced by Paul Schaffe, has a new animated music video.

“I am as proud of ‘Angel in Flip Flops’ as I am of any work I’ve done that is not that good,” Martin said of the song in a statement.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Martin Short & Steve Martin (In A Briefcase) Talk ‘Only Murders In The Building’ & More

Co-creator John Hoffman added, “When the notion came up in our writers’ room of Charles-Haden Savage, at the height of his success with his original ‘Brazzos’ series, maybe having recorded an album that did really well in Germany before the Berlin Wall fell, we knew we had to talk further about it, immediately! And so we did, and when we shared this idea with Steve Martin, well, I think it was a day (if even?) before Steve had a title and a tune making its way through his genius mind and we were more than off and running.”

Martin co-stars in the series with Martin Short and Selena Gomez.