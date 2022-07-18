Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have officially split.

A source close to Ratajkowski told People that the couple are no longer together.

“They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay,” they said. “She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.” They noted that the actress also planned to file for divorce.

Page Six reported that rumours began circulating in early July about the couple after the model was spotted in public without her ring, as well as in recent Instagram photos.

The two have been romantically linked since 2018 when they seen together on Valentine’s Day. They surprised everyone by getting married only a few weeks later.

Despite the sudden romance, the two apparently knew each other for years prior.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'” the model revealed on “Busy Tonight”, according to People.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard share 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear, who celebrated his first birthday in March.