Prince Harry has revealed when he realized that his wife, Meghan Markle, was his “soulmate.”

The Duke of Sussex, 37, spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday in honour of Nelson Mandela International Day, which celebrates the former South African President’s contribution to the global culture of peace and freedom on his birthday each year. In his speech the royal addressed what he called the current “global assault on democracy and freedom” as well as issues facing the continent of Africa. It was while discussing Africa that Harry shared the personal tidbit about the beginning of his romance with Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. — AP Photo/Seth Wenig/CPImages

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” the Duke said of Africa. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Harry and Meghan went to Africa very early on in their courtship. The pair traveled to Botswana on just their third date where they camped in style (their tents were reportedly $1,957-a-night) in the Okavango Delta, a 5,800 square mile wetland in Botswana’s safari territory.

Britain’s Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the U.N. General Assembly annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, on Monday, July 18, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The 37-year-old duke of Sussex was the keynote speaker at the U.N. event. — AP Photo/John Minchillo/CPImages

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana,” Harry said of the date back in 2017 during his and Meghan’s interview with the BBC following the announcement of their engagement.

“We camped out with each other under the stars,” the Duke continued. “She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018. The couple officially stepped down from life as senior working royals in 2020.